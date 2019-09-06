|
ROBINSON Peter Passed away in hospital on Saturday 24th August 2019 with his wife by his side.
Beloved husband of Jackie, dad to Clare and James, stepdad to Sean and grandad to Beckie, Thomas, Ryan and Rohan. He will be missed so very much by all his family and his many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Westham on
Friday 13th September at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired can be made in Peter's memory to East Dean Stroke Ward and the Heart Failure Team at EDGH. C/o
Haine & Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
01323727801.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 6, 2019