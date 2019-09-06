Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haine and Son Funeral Directors (Eastbourne)
19 South Street
Eastbourne , East Sussex BN21 4UJ
01323 727801
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:30
St Mary's Church
Westham
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Robinson

Notice Condolences

Peter Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Peter Passed away in hospital on Saturday 24th August 2019 with his wife by his side.

Beloved husband of Jackie, dad to Clare and James, stepdad to Sean and grandad to Beckie, Thomas, Ryan and Rohan. He will be missed so very much by all his family and his many friends.

Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Westham on
Friday 13th September at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired can be made in Peter's memory to East Dean Stroke Ward and the Heart Failure Team at EDGH. C/o
Haine & Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
01323727801.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.