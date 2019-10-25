|
REES PETER DOUGLAS Passed away peacefully in
Victoria House on 16th October.
Devoted husband of Evelyn and beloved brother to Daphne, will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Private cremation at
Eastbourne Crematorium,
followed by a Thanksgiving service at
St Barnabas United Church, Langney on Monday 4th October at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made to
The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
56 High Street Polegate
Telephone 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 25, 2019