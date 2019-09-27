Home

Peter Damara

Peter Damara Notice
DAMARA Peter Robin Loving Father
and Grandad, after a brave battle with cancer, sadly passed away
on the 17th September 2019,
aged 79 years.
He will be sadly missed
and forever in our hearts.

The funeral service is to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 10.45am.
The wake afterwards will be held at the British Queen pub, Lower Willingdon.
Flowers to be sent to the
Co-operative funeral directors, Polegate. Any donations to be made
to St Wilfred's Hospice
or Cancer Research.
At Peter's request dress code colourful
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
