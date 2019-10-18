Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Cullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Cullen

Notice Condolences

Peter Cullen Notice
CULLEN Peter Passed away at
Eastbourne Hospital on
6th October 2019, aged 81.
Beloved husband of Janet, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral Service to take place
at the Main Chapel at
Eastbourne Crematorium on
Wednesday 23rd October at 2.30pm.
Afterwards all are welcome at
The Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, Eastbourne BN22 7AA.
Donations if desired,
to Friends of Eastbourne Hospital, cheques sent c/o Payne and Sons,
20 Brassey Parade, Hampden Park BN22 9NG, 01323 405745.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.