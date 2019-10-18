|
CULLEN Peter Passed away at
Eastbourne Hospital on
6th October 2019, aged 81.
Beloved husband of Janet, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral Service to take place
at the Main Chapel at
Eastbourne Crematorium on
Wednesday 23rd October at 2.30pm.
Afterwards all are welcome at
The Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, Eastbourne BN22 7AA.
Donations if desired,
to Friends of Eastbourne Hospital, cheques sent c/o Payne and Sons,
20 Brassey Parade, Hampden Park BN22 9NG, 01323 405745.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 18, 2019