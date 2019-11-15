|
Collins Peter Frank Passed away peacefully
at Havelock Nursing Home
on 29th October 2019,
aged 79 years.
A much loved husband of Sheila,
father of Maria, son in law Paul, grandad of Christopher and Ryan.
A brother to Patricia, sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 20th October at Eastbourne Crematorium,
Family Chapel at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to "Cancer Research"
c/o Serenity, 43 South Street,
Eastbourne, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 15, 2019