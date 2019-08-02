|
|
|
Bugg Peter (Ivan) Sadly passed away
Thursday 4th July,
aged 79 years with
his sons by his side.
A loving Father to
Roger, Kevin and Russell.
A loving Grandfather to Roxanne, Harry, Georgiana, Paris, Casey and Lando, will be dearly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium in the
Main Chapel on Thursday 8th August
at 11.30am. Donations if desired to Royal British Legion or Royal Navy Benevolent Fund, cheques c/o
Payne and Sons, 143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 2, 2019