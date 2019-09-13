|
|
|
Johnson Paul Passed away peacefully
on 23rd August 2019,
aged 69 years,
in St. Wilfrid's Hospice, Bosham.
Much loved father to Ben and Laura,
brother to Sue and Tink.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held on
Thursday 26th September at
St. Mary's Church, Hampden Park
12 noon, followed at 1.00pm at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
made to St. Wilfrid's Hospice, Bosham.
Sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Services,
11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 13, 2019