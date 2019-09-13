Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Johnson

Notice Condolences

Paul Johnson Notice
Johnson Paul Passed away peacefully
on 23rd August 2019,
aged 69 years,
in St. Wilfrid's Hospice, Bosham.
Much loved father to Ben and Laura,
brother to Sue and Tink.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held on
Thursday 26th September at
St. Mary's Church, Hampden Park
12 noon, followed at 1.00pm at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
made to St. Wilfrid's Hospice, Bosham.
Sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Services,
11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.