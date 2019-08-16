|
|
|
Burke Patrick John Passed away at home on
3rd August 2019, aged 78 years old.
He will sadly missed by
family, friends and neighbours.
Funeral service to take place at
St George's RC Church, Polegate
on Thursday 22nd August 2019
at 10.30am. No flowers please.
No black worn.
Everyone welcome to the service
and afterwards at the church hall.
Donations if desired to HASAG
Asbestos Disease Support registered charity number 1122105
Salvation Army.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
56 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex,
BN26 6AD. 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 16, 2019