Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30
St George's RC Church
Polegate
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
St George's RC Church Hall
Polegate
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Burke

Notice Condolences

Patrick Burke Notice
Burke Patrick John Passed away at home on
3rd August 2019, aged 78 years old.
He will sadly missed by
family, friends and neighbours.
Funeral service to take place at
St George's RC Church, Polegate
on Thursday 22nd August 2019
at 10.30am. No flowers please.
No black worn.
Everyone welcome to the service
and afterwards at the church hall.
Donations if desired to HASAG
Asbestos Disease Support registered charity number 1122105
Salvation Army.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
56 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex,
BN26 6AD. 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.