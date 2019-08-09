|
QUIGNEY Patricia Frances (Pat) Passed away on the
30th July 2019,
aged 97 years.
Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Grateful thanks to
Chardwood Rest Home
for looking after Pat.
Funeral Service to take place at
Christ The King Church, Eastbourne, on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 12noon followed by a private interment.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Cafod or RNLI c/o
Haine & Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
Tel: 01323 727801
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 9, 2019