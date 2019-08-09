Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haine and Son Funeral Directors (Eastbourne)
19 South Street
Eastbourne , East Sussex BN21 4UJ
01323 727801
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00
Christ The King Church
Eastbourne
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Quigney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Quigney

Notice Condolences

Patricia Quigney Notice
QUIGNEY Patricia Frances (Pat) Passed away on the
30th July 2019,
aged 97 years.

Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.

Grateful thanks to
Chardwood Rest Home
for looking after Pat.

Funeral Service to take place at
Christ The King Church, Eastbourne, on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 12noon followed by a private interment.

Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Cafod or RNLI c/o
Haine & Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
Tel: 01323 727801
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.