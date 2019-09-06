|
|
|
BAKER Patricia Ann (Pat) Passed away on 27th August at the Eastbourne DGH,
aged 81 years.
Will be deeply missed.
Wonderful Wife to Peter, loving
Mum to Karen, Jacky and Anita.
Adored Nan to Kylie, Lauren, Chloe, Harrison, Maisy, Lily and Ruby and Great Nan to Milo and Nola.
Grateful thanks to staff on M.A.U.
and East Dean Wards. Special thanks
to Susie on East Dean and support
from St Wilfred's Hospice.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 11th September at 1.45pm in the main chapel, Eastbourne Crematorium. All friends welcome to the chapel. Dress code, no black,
bright colours welcome.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, direct to
St Wilfred's Hospice.
All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare,
51 South Street, Eastbourne,
01323 734482
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 6, 2019