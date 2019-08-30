|
WATERS Pat On the first anniversary (September 1st); remembering your lifetime of service, a dedicated nurse
(Bart's in London, later Portsmouth
& Eastbourne) and after children, retraining as a medical secretary
and practice nurse.
A remarkable wife for over 52 years who provided the support for my peripatetic civil engineering career both in the UK and overseas, including two years as a family together in Hong Kong. A marvellous mother to Lucie and Simon, and a devoted grandmother to Max and Mariella.
In our thoughts every day.
With love, Brian.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 30, 2019