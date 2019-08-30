Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Waters

Memories Condolences

Pat Waters Memories
WATERS Pat On the first anniversary (September 1st); remembering your lifetime of service, a dedicated nurse
(Bart's in London, later Portsmouth
& Eastbourne) and after children, retraining as a medical secretary
and practice nurse.
A remarkable wife for over 52 years who provided the support for my peripatetic civil engineering career both in the UK and overseas, including two years as a family together in Hong Kong. A marvellous mother to Lucie and Simon, and a devoted grandmother to Max and Mariella.
In our thoughts every day.
With love, Brian.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.