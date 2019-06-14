|
|
|
BOYD Pamela Jean (Pam) Sadly passed away on
1st June 2019, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Hugh.
Dearly loved Mum of Steve, Martin, Ian & Lindsey, mother-in-law of Nicky & Steve and Nanny of Alex & Natasha.
Will be greatly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium
Main Chapel on 20th June at 3:15 pm.
Bright colours requested.
No flowers please but donations,
if desired, to St Wilfrid's Hospice
c/o Serenity, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 14, 2019
