Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Boyd

Notice Condolences

Pamela Boyd Notice
BOYD Pamela Jean (Pam) Sadly passed away on
1st June 2019, aged 92 years.

Beloved wife of the late Hugh.
Dearly loved Mum of Steve, Martin, Ian & Lindsey, mother-in-law of Nicky & Steve and Nanny of Alex & Natasha.

Will be greatly missed by all her
family and friends.

Funeral service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium
Main Chapel on 20th June at 3:15 pm.
Bright colours requested.
No flowers please but donations,
if desired, to St Wilfrid's Hospice
c/o Serenity, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.