ROCKINGHAM Pam Passed away peacefully at Brighton Hospital on 10th March 2019
aged 78 years.
Reunited with husband Geoff
and son Ian.
Sadly missed by son Keith and
daughters-in-law Anita and Emma,
niece Kerry and grandchildren
Dane and Megan.
Funeral service at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel on Friday
29th March 2019 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only, but donations
will be collected on the day for
British Heart Foundation and
Friends of Eastbourne Hospital.
All enquiries to Adela Funeralcare
Tel: 643999
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
