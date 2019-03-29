|
|
|
LEVETT Norman Albert Passed away peacefully at home,
after a short illness, on
18th March 2019 aged 79.
He will be greatly missed by all his close family and friends. Funeral to take place on Monday 15th April at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel at 12.15pm. Immediate family flowers only, donations to The Dogs Trust, Shoreham and St Wilfrid's Hospice
can be sent to R Butler & Sons,
5-7 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE
Tel 01323 840086
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More