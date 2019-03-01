Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:30
St Agnes Catholic Church
Whitley Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora Witham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora Witham

Notice Condolences

Nora Witham Notice
Witham Nora Philomena (Phyllis) My beautiful Mother sadly passed away on
Friday 15th February 2019 and is now reunited with her beloved husband Ted.
Much loved and sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass on Monday 11th March at 11.30 at St Agnes Catholic Church, Whitley Road.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired can be
made to St Wilfrid's Hospice
c/o Haine & Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ. 01323 727801
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.