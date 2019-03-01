|
Witham Nora Philomena (Phyllis) My beautiful Mother sadly passed away on
Friday 15th February 2019 and is now reunited with her beloved husband Ted.
Much loved and sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass on Monday 11th March at 11.30 at St Agnes Catholic Church, Whitley Road.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired can be
made to St Wilfrid's Hospice
c/o Haine & Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ. 01323 727801
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
