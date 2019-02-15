|
BRIGGS Nicholas (Nick) Passed away in St Wilfrid's Hospice on 7th February 2019, aged 63.
Adored and devoted husband of Helen.
Loving step-father to Mark and Cath.
He will be deeply missed by his brother Simon and wife Ruth,
his sisters, grandchildren and all friends and relations who knew him.
Funeral service at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th February at 12.15 p.m.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to
St Wilfrid's Hospice
cheques sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE
01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 15, 2019
