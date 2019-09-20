|
Penfold Nancy "June"
Hughes-Mewett-Darker Passed away peacefully on
20th August 2019.
A loving Mum to
Denise, Mark & Tina (dec).
A loving Nan to Christopher, Eleanor, Harry, Shane, Jake, Carla-May.
A loving Great Nan too.
A very much loved Sister & Wife.
Funeral at Eastbourne Crematorium Friday 4th October 11:30am.
All welcome to join us after at the
Kings Arms, 222 Seaside
Eastbourne, BN22 7QX.
At June's requests no flowers, donations if desired to
St. Wilfred's Hospice.
Please wear a bit of
Mauve, Purple or Lilac.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 20, 2019