Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Directors
43 South Street
Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 4UT
(013) 237-3644 4
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
15:00
Eastbourne Crematorium, Family Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Helliwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Helliwell

Notice Condolences

Myrtle Helliwell Notice
Helliwell (née Watson)
Myrtle Burkill Former senior lecturer at
Eastbourne Training College died aged 93, peacefully at Le Brun House Care Home, Eastbourne on 15th September.
Sadly missed by cousin Julia and Glen, Graham and Lisa, Barbara and Mike.
Funeral at Eastbourne Crematorium, Family Chapel on 2nd October at 3.00pm. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu accepted for
"Diabetes UK" or "Cats Protection",
c/o Serenity, 43 South Street,
Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.