Helliwell (née Watson)
Myrtle Burkill Former senior lecturer at
Eastbourne Training College died aged 93, peacefully at Le Brun House Care Home, Eastbourne on 15th September.
Sadly missed by cousin Julia and Glen, Graham and Lisa, Barbara and Mike.
Funeral at Eastbourne Crematorium, Family Chapel on 2nd October at 3.00pm. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu accepted for
"Diabetes UK" or "Cats Protection",
c/o Serenity, 43 South Street,
Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 27, 2019