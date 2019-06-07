Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Polegate
56 High Street
Polegate, Sussex BN26 6AD
01323 487 855
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
15:45
Eastbourne Crematorium, Family Chapel
Monica Elvy Notice
ELVY (Nee Rushton)
Monica Beloved Wife of Richard,
Mother of John and Grandma
to Jack and Max, sadly passed away
on the 25th May, 2019.
Pianist and Teacher, Monica will be remembered by her many friends
and former pupils in Sussex.
Funeral on Thursday 13th June, 2019
at Eastbourne Crematorium,
Family Chapel at 3.45pm.
No flowers please, donations
only to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Polegate. Tel 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 7, 2019
