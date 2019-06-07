|
|
|
ELVY (Nee Rushton)
Monica Beloved Wife of Richard,
Mother of John and Grandma
to Jack and Max, sadly passed away
on the 25th May, 2019.
Pianist and Teacher, Monica will be remembered by her many friends
and former pupils in Sussex.
Funeral on Thursday 13th June, 2019
at Eastbourne Crematorium,
Family Chapel at 3.45pm.
No flowers please, donations
only to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Polegate. Tel 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 7, 2019
Read More