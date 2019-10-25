|
|
|
SMITH Mick 78 years, passed away peacefully on October 16th with his darling wife Moira by his side. A Special Dad to Michael, Glen and Alison and loving father-in-law.
A much loved Grandad to his Grandchildren.
All are welcome to attend a celebration of his life at the Main Chapel, Eastbourne Crematorium on Friday
1st November at 12.15pm.
Bright colours to be worn, family flowers only, donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice would be gratefully received for a unique and caring place that gave Mick's last few weeks love and laughter. A Huge thank you to the Drs, Nurses and Volunteers that looked after him. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 01323 734482.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 25, 2019