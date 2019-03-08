Home

Michael Muddle

Michael Muddle Notice
MUDDLE Michael (Mickey) Loving husband to Angie
and much cherished Brother,
Father and Grandfather passed
away peacefully at home on
Wednesday 27th February.
He will be sadly missed by all
those who knew him.
Funeral will take place on Thursday
21st March at All Saints Church, Waldron at 10.45am.
A private family service will follow
at the Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, for Myeloma UK and/or
Macmillan c/o Heathfield Funeral Services, Hailsham Road, Heathfield, TN21 8AE. Tel: 01435 862648.
Please donate via www.heathfieldfuneralservices.co.uk and follow 'make a donation' link.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
