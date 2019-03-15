|
GREEN Michael Passed away peacefully in
Queen Alexandra Cottage Homes on 7th March 2019, aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of Sue.
He will be missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium
on Monday 25th March 2019,
at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to either
St Wilfrid's Hospice or R.N.L.I
Cheques c/o Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham,
BN27 2BE, 01323 440909, www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
