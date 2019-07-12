Home

Payne and Sons Limited
143 seaside
eastbourne, East Sussex bn22 7nn
01323 649049
Michael Elliott

Michael Elliott Notice
ELLIOTT Michael Died peacefully on
2nd July 2019 at St Wilfrid's Hospice, Eastbourne age 82.
Former General Administrator of the National Theatre, Director at Kimberley Clark and actor of stage and TV.
Devoted husband of Caroline Elliott and loving father of Gregory, Dominic and Sophie and special grandad to Lili, Dylan, Joe, Louis, Frank and Edith.
Funeral Mass at St. Augustine's Church, Crescent Road, Royal Tunbridge Wells, TN1 2LY, on Wednesday 24th July at 12.30pm.
All enquiries to Payne and Sons
01323 649049, donations if desired to St Wilfrid's Hospice via
michael-alwyn-elliott.muchloved.com
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 12, 2019
