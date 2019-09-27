|
BARRETT Michael Down Passed away peacefully at Home of Compassion, Thames Ditton on
11th September 2019 after
a long battle with Dementia.
Beloved husband of the late Diana
and adored father of Tanya, Sally and Kirsty. Bampa to Alex, Matthew, Michael, Tamsyn, Charlie and Daisy
and great grandfather to Lucas.
Founding partner of Honey Barrett, Chartered Accountants and much respected colleague, friend and sportsman.
Funeral Service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium at 2.30pm on Friday 18th October.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society c/o Serenity, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 27, 2019