Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
13:00
All Saint's Chapel
Meg Hilton Notice
HILTON Meg Died peacefully on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 in Conquest Hospital, sadly missed by family and all who loved her.
Funeral service at All Saint's Chapel on Wednesday 31st July at 1pm.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research, hand-picked flower or small bunch to be placed on
coffin at service.
Wear what you wish but think
"bright and cheerful."
Thanks to all staff and patients who showed kindness, compassion and friendship to Meg during her tragic illness, also for the dedication,
sincerity and care that was given.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 19, 2019
