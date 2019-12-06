|
|
|
WOOLLER Mary
(née Snashall) Passed away after a short illness
on 23rd November 2019,
aged 92 years.
Widow of Frank,
much loved Mum of Chris and Julie,
dear Mother-in-Law of Sally and Stuart, and beloved Nana of Jeannie and Kitty.
Funeral Service at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel on
Friday 13th December at 2:30 and afterwards at The Red Lion Pub, Stone Cross, all welcome. Family flowers only,
donations to Eastbourne Blind Society
by cheque or in the donation box
on the day.
All enquiries to
Adela Funeralcare, Tel: 643999.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 6, 2019