Mary Hughes Notice
HUGHES Mary Josephine
(nee Corry) Peacefully at Queen Alexandra's Cottage Homes on 22nd October, aged 93 years.

Reunited with her dear husband Capt David Hughes MN. Much loved mother of David and Patricia, mother in law to Ita and Rick, sister to Michael and the late Patrick, Nora and George, nana to Liz, Frankie, Jon and Ria, great grandma to Tommy and Leo.

Funeral will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium on Friday 8th November at 1345. Family flowers only please but donations to Maritime Volunteer Service are welcome, c/o Serenity Funeral Directors, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.

Grateful thanks to Dr Keightley and staff at Hartfield House, Sovereign Lodge and QACH.

Enquiries to Serenity 01323 736446
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
