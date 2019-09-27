|
|
|
Barnes Mary (May) Passed away peacefully in Avalon Nursing Home, Eastbourne on
17th September, aged 82.
Beloved wife of the late Bill.
With all our love and forever in our memories, your children Bill and Marie, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren and great grandchildren. xxxx
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday, 3rd October at
Eastbourne Crematorium,
Family Chapel at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to "Alzheimer's Society", c/o Serenity, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 27, 2019