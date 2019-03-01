Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
13:30
St Saviours Church
Eastbourne
Marjorie James Notice
JAMES Marjorie Patricia Died peacefully on
February 10th , 2019.
Second daughter of Monty
and Norah Richmond and
sister to Barbara and Ann.
Much loved wife of Michael James.
Mother to Peter and
to the late Frances.
Loving and proud grandmother of Anthony, Francesca, John and Kate. Funeral service at St Saviours Church, Eastbourne, on
Monday 4th March 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only.
Any enquiries to Haine & Son,
19 south street, Eastbourne BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
