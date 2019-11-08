|
|
|
Holloway Marian Elizabeth Known as Merrie to her family and friends, formerly of Worth Matravers, Swanage, Dorset.
Died 26th October 2019 at home in Eastbourne, aged 86,
attended by her daughters
Angela and Caroline.
Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great Grandmother and
beloved Wife of the late Robin.
Funeral service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium
on 19th November 2019 at 2.30pm.
Memorial service to take place
at St Nicholas' Church,
Worth Matravers, Dorset on
Tuesday 26th November at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired can be made
to St Wilfrids Hospice care of
Haine and Son, 19 South St,
Eastbourne BN21 4UJ, 01323 727801
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 8, 2019