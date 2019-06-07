|
|
|
BOOKER Margaret Rose Passed away peacefully
on 22nd May 2019.
Dearly loved Wife of the recently deceased Bill, Mother of Valerie
and David, Mother in law,
Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service at
Eastbourne Crematorium,
Main Chapel,
Monday 17th June at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations to Sussex Air Ambulance or RNLI c/o Payne and Sons, 143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 7, 2019
Read More