BARNES Margaret Patricia
(Pat) Passed away peacefully
Tuesday 21st May 2019, aged 88.
Beloved wife of the late Geoff Barnes, much loved mother of Cheryl,
Kevin and Elaine, grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Funeral Mass to be held at
Our Lady of Ransom Church,
Eastbourne at 12.00noon on 4th June, followed by cremation.
The reception will be held afterwards at the British Queen, The Triangle, Eastbourne. Pat's favourite colour was purple, so join us in wearing purple if you have it in your wardrobe!
No flowers, please. Donations,
if desired, to Alzheimer's Research UK via the Just Giving website, https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/trevor-richards-pat-barnes or in the box provided on the day. All enquiries to Adela Funeralcare Tel;643999
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 31, 2019
