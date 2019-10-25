Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Polegate
56 High Street
Polegate, Sussex BN26 6AD
01323 487 855
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
15:15
Eastbourne Crematorium
Marcia De Winne Notice
De Winne Marcia Passed away peacefully on 17th October with her ever-loving husband Barrie De Winne by her side. A much-loved Wife, Mother, Nanny and Daughter, will be deeply missed. The celebration of Marcia's life will take place at 3.15 on Monday 28th October 2019 at Eastbourne Crematorium . Everyone is welcome and please feel free to wear something colourful. Marcia always said she would appreciate a colourful gathering. Family flowers only please but would appreciate donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 56 High Street Polegate Tele 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
