De Winne Marcia Passed away peacefully on 17th October with her ever-loving husband Barrie De Winne by her side. A much-loved Wife, Mother, Nanny and Daughter, will be deeply missed. The celebration of Marcia's life will take place at 3.15 on Monday 28th October 2019 at Eastbourne Crematorium . Everyone is welcome and please feel free to wear something colourful. Marcia always said she would appreciate a colourful gathering. Family flowers only please but would appreciate donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 56 High Street Polegate Tele 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 25, 2019