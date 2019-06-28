|
|
|
BROWN Lynne It is with great sadness that the
family of Mrs. Lynne Brown wish to announce her passing on 20.06.19
at the age of 72. Lynne passed away peacefully at her home with her
family by her side.
Lynne will be lovingly remembered
by her husband Peter, her children Rachael and Christopher and granddaughter Erin as well as
the staff at Bolton Road Surgery
where she worked for 25 years.
Her funeral will take place at Eastbourne crematorium at
12:15 on the 11th July 2019.
Dress code: No black.
No flowers please. All donations to
Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund c/o
Serenity Funeral Directors,
43 South Street, Eastbourne,
BN21 4UT. Tel 01323 736446.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 28, 2019