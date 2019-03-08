Home

Seaford & Newhaven
22 Sutton Road
Seaford, Sussex BN25 1RU
01323 893889
Liz Evenden

Liz Evenden Notice
Evenden Liz (Lil) On 2nd March 2019
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ken Evenden, much loved mum of Sheila. Grateful thanks to all the staff and residents at Burdyke Lodge, Seaford for making her last year of life happy.
Funeral Service at Eastbourne Crematorium main chapel on Wednesday 20th March at 2.30pm. Flowers or if desired donations
to a charity of choice.
Enquiries c/o
Seaford & Newhaven Funeral Service, 22 Sutton Road, Seaford, BN25 1RU.
Tel: 01323 893889
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
