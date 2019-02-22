|
|
|
RONDELLI LISA The Rondelli family would
like to thank everyone who attended Lisa's funeral on the
5th February and for all the
support the family received.
Also thanks for the many cards and donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice.
We have been overwhelmed
by the outpouring of love
and shared memories.
Lisa reached out and touched
so many people's lives and really was
"simply the best."
Please accept this as our personal thank you to you all.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More