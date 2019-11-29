|
|
|
WILLIAMS Leslie Wilde (Les) Died peacefully in his sleep on the 18th November aged 94.
Greatly loved Husband,
Father, Gran'pop & Father-in-law to Una, Neil, & Shirley, Cheryl,
David & Steven.
Funeral service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium,
in the Main Chapel on
Thursday 5th December at 1.45pm.
Dress is optional.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to The RAF Benevolent Fund c/o Haine and Son,
46 South Road, Hailsham, East Sussex, BN26 3JQ, 01323 840049
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 29, 2019