Richardson Leonard
(Len) Passed away peacefully on Friday November 1st aged 86. Loving husband to
Thelma, father to Andrew and Colin and their wives Emma and Lucille,
his loving granddaughters Nicola, Saskia, Freya and Sophia
who he loved dearly.
Flowers welcome any donations to
St Wilfrids Hospice.
Funeral Service to take place Wednesday November 20th at Eastbourne Crematorium
Main Chapel at 1.45pm, all friends and neighbours welcome,
Any enquiries to Haine & Son,
19 South Street, Eastbourne BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
