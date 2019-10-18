Home

POWERED BY

Services
R C Payne & Son Funeral Directors
143 Seaside
Southampton, Hampshire BN22 7NN
02380 671984
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00
R C Payne & Son Funeral Directors
143 Seaside
Southampton, Hampshire BN22 7NN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Pain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Pain

Notice Condolences

Leonard Pain Notice
Pain Leonard
'Len' It is with great sadness
that we must announce the
passing of our beloved father, brother,
and friend, Leonard Wallace Pain.
Len lived a long and adventure filled
life to the ripe old age of 84, but after
a long battle with cancer, he passed
away peacefully on the 9th October
2019 at home in Eastbourne,
surrounded by his loved ones.
We will be getting together to celebrate
his life and share memories at his
funeral service which will take place
at the private chapel at Payne & Sons,
143 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, at 12pm
on Monday the 21st October 2019.
He was given exemplary care by
St Wilfrid's Hospice in the last few
weeks of his life, so we would be
eternally grateful for donations, if
desired, can be sent to Payne and Sons.
Tel 01323 649049.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.