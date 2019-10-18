|
|
|
Pain Leonard
'Len' It is with great sadness
that we must announce the
passing of our beloved father, brother,
and friend, Leonard Wallace Pain.
Len lived a long and adventure filled
life to the ripe old age of 84, but after
a long battle with cancer, he passed
away peacefully on the 9th October
2019 at home in Eastbourne,
surrounded by his loved ones.
We will be getting together to celebrate
his life and share memories at his
funeral service which will take place
at the private chapel at Payne & Sons,
143 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, at 12pm
on Monday the 21st October 2019.
He was given exemplary care by
St Wilfrid's Hospice in the last few
weeks of his life, so we would be
eternally grateful for donations, if
desired, can be sent to Payne and Sons.
Tel 01323 649049.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 18, 2019