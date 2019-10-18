Pain Leonard

'Len' It is with great sadness

that we must announce the

passing of our beloved father, brother,

and friend, Leonard Wallace Pain.

Len lived a long and adventure filled

life to the ripe old age of 84, but after

a long battle with cancer, he passed

away peacefully on the 9th October

2019 at home in Eastbourne,

surrounded by his loved ones.

We will be getting together to celebrate

his life and share memories at his

funeral service which will take place

at the private chapel at Payne & Sons,

143 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, at 12pm

on Monday the 21st October 2019.

He was given exemplary care by

St Wilfrid's Hospice in the last few

weeks of his life, so we would be

eternally grateful for donations, if

desired, can be sent to Payne and Sons.

Tel 01323 649049. Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 18, 2019