CLARK Laura Helena Adriana Passed away peacefully at home on the 9th October 2019, aged 86 years.
A much loved wife of the late Michael, mother of Robert, Alison and Joanna, Oma of Nicholas, Christopher, Jonathan, Rachel, Eleanor and Alexander.
Funeral service will be held on
Tuesday, 29th October at
Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel at 2.30pm.
Bright colours can be worn to the service.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to "Eastbourne Lions Club", c/o Serenity, 43 South Street, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 18, 2019