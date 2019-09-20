Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastbourne
51 South Street
Eastbourne, Sussex BN21 4SL
01323 734 482
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
13:00
The Main Chapel, Eastbourne Crematorium
Kevin Turner Notice
TURNER Kevin Nicholas Passed away in the care of
St Wilfrid's Hospice on
6th September 2019,
aged 64, with his long-term partner Jenny and daughter Harriet by his side.
Born and raised in Eastbourne, Kevin was an incredibly loyal, generous and kind man who was taken from this life far too early. He will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at The Main Chapel, Eastbourne Crematorium on Friday 27th September at 1:00pm. No flowers.
No black dress. If desired, donations to go to Cancer Research UK or
St Wilfrid's Hospice, Eastbourne.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
51 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4SL. Tel: 01323 734482.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
