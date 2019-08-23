|
Larkin Kenneth John Died on 15th of August
aged 81.
Beloved husband of Annette.
Dear Father to Trevor Sandra and Nigel.
Fantastic Grandad to Daniel, Christopher, Leigh, Joe and Marshall.
We will miss you always.
Funeral service at Eastbourne Crematorium at 12.15 on
Wednesday the 4th of September.
This is a celebration for Ken,
no black please.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Kens memory if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK
C/O Haine and Son, 19 South Street Eastbourne BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 23, 2019