Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haine and Son Funeral Directors (Eastbourne)
19 South Street
Eastbourne , East Sussex BN21 4UJ
01323 727801
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Larkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Larkin

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Larkin Notice
Larkin Kenneth John Died on 15th of August
aged 81.

Beloved husband of Annette.
Dear Father to Trevor Sandra and Nigel.
Fantastic Grandad to Daniel, Christopher, Leigh, Joe and Marshall.
We will miss you always.

Funeral service at Eastbourne Crematorium at 12.15 on
Wednesday the 4th of September.
This is a celebration for Ken,
no black please.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in Kens memory if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK
C/O Haine and Son, 19 South Street Eastbourne BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.