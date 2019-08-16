|
|
|
POGSON Keith Of Seaford,
previously of Huddersfield,
Botswana and Newhaven,
died 1st August 2019
at St Wilfrid's Hospice, Eastbourne.
Beloved husband of the late Valerie Pogson (nee Moffett), also of Seaford. Treasured brother, stepfather, grandfather, uncle, cousin
and friend to many. His joyful conversation will be sorely missed.
Service to be held at Seaford Cemetery Chapel on Friday 30th August 2019 at 11.30am, followed by a celebration of his life at Seaford & Blatchington Lawn Tennis club.
All who were friends are welcome.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations in Keith's memory to be made directly to St Wilfrid's Hospice,
1 Broadwater Way, Eastbourne,
BN22 9PZ. Tel: 01323 434200.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 16, 2019