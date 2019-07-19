Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
14:00
All Saints Church
Herstmonceux
View Map
Wake
Following Services
Ballroom at Herstmonceux Castle
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Kinnison-Bourke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Kinnison-Bourke

Notice Condolences

Judith Kinnison-Bourke Notice
Kinnison-Bourke Judith Anna Much loved by family and friends, it is with much sadness that Judith finally lost her titanic struggle and passed away peacefully at home on Monday, 24th June. There will be an Ecumenical Service to celebrate Judith's life at
All Saints Church, Herstmonceux on Monday, 29th July at 2pm.
With a wake in the Ballroom at Herstmonceux Castle afterwards.
Bright colours to be worn!
Family flowers only. However, should you wish to make a donation then this can be made to the Quicken Trust, either online at http://www.quickentrust.com or by post to PO Box 113, Hailsham,
East Sussex BN27 4US.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.