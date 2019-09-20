Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastbourne
51 South Street
Eastbourne, Sussex BN21 4SL
01323 734 482
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00
St Richard's Church
Priory Road
Committal
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
13:00
The Main Chapel, Eastbourne Crematorium
Joyce Tonkin Notice
TONKIN (née Fry,
née Pierce)
Joyce Passed away peacefully on 4th September 2019, aged 89,
at Sovereign Lodge Care Centre
after a long illness.
Beloved Wife of Harry, Mother to Collin, Peter, Gordon and Martin, Stepmother to David. Greatly loved Mother in Law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 30th September at 12noon
at St Richard's Church Priory Road followed by a committal service in
The Main Chapel, Eastbourne Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
The Alzheimer's Society, donation
box at the service. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 51 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4SL, 01323 734482.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
