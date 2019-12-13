|
|
|
Cox Joyce Pamela Formerly of Dover Road, Polegate, peacefully at Winsor Nursing Home, Minehead, Somerset on
9th December 2019, aged 89 years.
Mother of Kenneth and Sharon and a much-loved grandmother and
great grandmother.
The funeral service will be held at Hedley Price Chapel of Rest, Minehead on Monday 6th January 2020 at 11.30am. Bright clothing please.
Donations in Joyce's memory to
Cancer Research UK can be sent c/o
Hedley Price Funeral Directors,
Mart Road, Minehead, TA24 5BJ.
Tel 01643 703111.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 13, 2019