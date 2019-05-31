Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph McGarrigle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph McGarrigle

Notice Condolences

Joseph McGarrigle Notice
McGARRIGLE
Joseph Passed away peacefully on
20th May 2019, aged 97 years.
Widower of Joyce, Partner of
Margaret, Father to the late Terry, Father-in-law to Felicity, Grandpa to Tristan and Zahra, James and Holly
and Gramps to Joel and Leon.
A wonderful man, greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service at Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel on
Friday 14th June at 1.45pm.
Flowers welcome - sprays
and bouquets only please.
All enquiries to Adela Funeralcare
Tel: 643999
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.