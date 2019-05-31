|
|
|
McGARRIGLE
Joseph Passed away peacefully on
20th May 2019, aged 97 years.
Widower of Joyce, Partner of
Margaret, Father to the late Terry, Father-in-law to Felicity, Grandpa to Tristan and Zahra, James and Holly
and Gramps to Joel and Leon.
A wonderful man, greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service at Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel on
Friday 14th June at 1.45pm.
Flowers welcome - sprays
and bouquets only please.
All enquiries to Adela Funeralcare
Tel: 643999
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 31, 2019
Read More